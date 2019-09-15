The Realme 5 smartphone has received a new software update in India. It brings Digital Wellbeing feature as well as camera improvements. As per the changelog, the update improves the clarity and preview effect in portrait mode in night scene, HDR mode and the effect of the rear main camera in zoom mode. In addition, it will also improve the color performance of macro photography.

Furthermore, the latest firmware also optimizes the multi-finger touch experience for some third-party applications. The changelog also mentions that the update will improve system stability. It brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13. This software update will hit all the Realme 5 devices gradually. The OTA is currently rolling out to a limited number of users. “If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days,” the company said.

Realme 5 features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

Features Realme 5 Price 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 5,000mAh