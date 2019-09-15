comscore New Realme 5 update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
News

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

News

The new Realme 5 update improves the clarity and preview effect in portrait mode in night scene, HDR mode, and the effect of the rear main camera in zoom mode. It brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13.

  • Published: September 15, 2019 11:17 AM IST
realme 5 review front

The Realme 5 smartphone has received a new software update in India. It brings Digital Wellbeing feature as well as camera improvements. As per the changelog, the update improves the clarity and preview effect in portrait mode in night scene, HDR mode and the effect of the rear main camera in zoom mode. In addition, it will also improve the color performance of macro photography.

Furthermore, the latest firmware also optimizes the multi-finger touch experience for some third-party applications. The changelog also mentions that the update will improve system stability. It brings firmware version RMX1911EX_11_A.13. This software update will hit all the Realme 5 devices gradually. The OTA is currently rolling out to a limited number of users. “If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days,” the company said.

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

Also Read

Realme XT 730G gaming smartphone announced; to launch in December in India

Realme 5 features, specifications

The smartphone comes with a big 6.5-inch display tall HD+ display. It runs at a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC made on 11nm process, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. Software-wise, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS skin on top.

Watch: Realme X: First Look | Hands-On

Now, coming to the highlight, the quad cameras at the back. The setup includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The second is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, whereas the third and fourth are 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro mode. Upfront, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. Another highlight of the smartphone is the massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with splash-resistant design, which means it can handle accidental spills or light rains.

Features Realme 5
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 15, 2019 11:17 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
News
Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Review

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

News

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more
Realme Buds Wireless Review

Review

Realme Buds Wireless Review
Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi captured 46% of Indian online smartphone market in Q2 2019: Report
Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Note स्मार्टफोन कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

India vs South Africa 1st T20 : भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Airtel VIP Plan : एयरटेल ने पेश किया VIP प्लान, मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

Redmi Note 8 Pro भारत में MediaTek Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च होगा

Flipkart Realme Days sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Realme X, और Realme 5 समेत दूसरे स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स


News

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
News
Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India
Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update
Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16

News

Vivo NEX 3 with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio launching on September 16