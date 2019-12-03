comscore Realme 5, Realme 5s update: Price in India, features, review | BGR India
  • Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out with bug fixes, new Android security patch and more
Realme 5s, Realme 5 updates rolling out with bug fixes, new Android security patch and more

Realme is rolling out software updates for two of its smartphones. These include the Realme 5, and the recently launched Realme 5s. Read on to find out what the Realme 5s update adds.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Realme 5s review

Realme is rolling out software updates for two of its smartphones – Realme 5s and Realme 5. Both updates are incremental in nature and focus on fixing a few bugs. Read on to find out everything about the new Realme 5 and Realme 5s update.

Realme 5, Realme 5s update details

The updates rolling out for two Realme smartphones come with version number RMX1911EX_11_A.20. As per the changelog, the updates bring in fast switch toggles for dark mode in the notification center. It also focuses on fixing issues with auto reboot and touch not responding when headphones are inserted. The Realme 5s gets an optimized AF focus, and a fix for the red tint in portrait mode. Lastly, both smartphones also get November 2019 Android security patch with the latest update.

This being OTA updates, they are rolling out gradually to all users. Initially, it will roll out to a few random users. If there are no major bugs with the update, it will then roll out widely to everyone. Once the update is ready, users should get a notification. Alternatively, one can head over to the Settings menu to manually check for the update.

Price in India, features, specifications

The Realme 5s is among the newest smartphones in the company’s portfolio. It recently made its debut in the country alongside the Realme X2 Pro. There are two variants to choose from. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top model with 128GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 10,999. Among the device’s highlights are the notched display, 5,000mAh battery, and quad-camera setup at the back.

Features Realme 5 Realme 5s
Price 9999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 12:34 PM IST

