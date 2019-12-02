comscore Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will go on sale today at 12PM.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 8:43 AM IST
Realme 5s review 5

The Realme 5s will be up for grabs in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 5s sale will kick off today at 12:00PM IST. Similar to Redmi Note 8, this Realme phone also packs a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. The smartphone recently made its debut in India alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The key features of the Realme 5s are a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a quad rear camera setup. Read on to know more.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers and other details

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme is offering its latest handset in two variants. The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The device will be available in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple color variants. During the sale period, the Realme 5s will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12:00PM. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000 to Realme buyers. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

Also Read

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Features Realme 5s
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 8:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Review
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review
Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes prepaid plan prices by 40%

Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

Telecom

Airtel hikes prepaid plan prices by up to 42%

Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

TicWatch E2 Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

Samsung Bright Night camera sensor may give Galaxy S11 an edge at night

Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon
Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days; Top 10 smartphone deals
Realme X2 Pro Review

Review

Realme X2 Pro Review
Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements

News

Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone के बाद Airtel के प्रीपेड प्लान भी हुए महंगे, ये हैं सभी रिचार्ज पैक की नई कीमत

Vodafone Idea ने प्रीपेड प्लान की कीमतों में की बढ़ोतरी, 3 दिसंबर से नई कीमत होगी लागू

Oppo A9 2020 और Reno 2Z स्मार्टफोन हुए 2 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

Vodafone Unlimited Combo Prepaid Plans: 500 रुपये से सस्ते वोडाफोन के बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज पैक

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन को आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
News
Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, availability and more
Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM may launch soon
Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

News

Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed
Samsung Bright Night camera sensor may give Galaxy S11 an edge at night

News

Samsung Bright Night camera sensor may give Galaxy S11 an edge at night
Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements

News

Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements