The Realme 5s will be up for grabs in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 5s sale will kick off today at 12:00PM IST. Similar to Redmi Note 8, this Realme phone also packs a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. The smartphone recently made its debut in India alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The key features of the Realme 5s are a 6.5-inch HD+ notched display, a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC, and a quad rear camera setup. Read on to know more.

Realme 5s price in India, sale offers and other details

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme is offering its latest handset in two variants. The Realme 5s price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The device will be available in Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple color variants. During the sale period, the Realme 5s will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme website at 12:00PM. As for the launch offers, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,000 to Realme buyers. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

