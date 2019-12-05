If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone, you should check out the Realme 5s. The smartphone, with prices starting from Rs 9,999, is going on sale. Launched last month alongside the Realme X2 Pro, it is a budget alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Read on to know everything about today’s Realme 5s sale.

Realme 5s sale details: Price in India, offers

Today’s Realme 5s sale kicks off at 12:00PM, and it will be available via Flipkart and Realme website. There are two variants to choose from. The base model costs Rs 9,999, and it offers 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 10,99, and it offers 128GB storage and 4GB RAM.

Buyers can choose from three color options – Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple. One can also take advantage of a few offers. These include Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000. There are also no-cost EMI options on offer.

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.