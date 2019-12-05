comscore Realme 5s sale at 12PM: Price in India, offers, review, specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more
News

Realme 5s sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features and more

News

Realme 5s offers quite a bit for its budget price tag starting from Rs 9,999. It is going on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart and Realme website. Check out Realme 5s prices, features, and review.

  • Published: December 5, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Realme 5s review

If you’re in the market for a budget smartphone, you should check out the Realme 5s. The smartphone, with prices starting from Rs 9,999, is going on sale. Launched last month alongside the Realme X2 Pro, it is a budget alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Read on to know everything about today’s Realme 5s sale.

Realme 5s sale details: Price in India, offers

Today’s Realme 5s sale kicks off at 12:00PM, and it will be available via Flipkart and Realme website. There are two variants to choose from. The base model costs Rs 9,999, and it offers 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. The top model costs Rs 10,99, and it offers 128GB storage and 4GB RAM.

Buyers can choose from three color options – Crystal Red, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Purple. One can also take advantage of a few offers. These include Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000. There are also no-cost EMI options on offer.

Features, specifications

The Realme 5s ships with Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The budget handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

Also Read

Realme 5s Review: A budget alternative to the Redmi Note 8

As for the photography, the Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 5, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children
News
Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children
d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

News

d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers

News

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list updated with new cheaters and hackers

Most Popular

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Infinix Band 5 Review

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children

d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel new prepaid recharge plans compared

Top 5 Smart TVs with 40-inch screen and above

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM
Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India

News

Lenovo launches Smart Display, Smart Bulb and Smart Camera in India
London man orders Apple Watch and Amazon delivers him $5 plunger

News

London man orders Apple Watch and Amazon delivers him $5 plunger
Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy now
Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

News

Realme will not launch 4G smartphones in China from 2020: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 10,000 रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें शाओमी फोन

Motorola One Hyper फोन पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा मैकेनिज्म और एंड्रॉइड 10 के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Redmi K30 में होगी 4,500mAh बैटरी, कंपनी का दावा एक घंटे में हो जाएगा फुल चार्ज

OnePlus 6th Anniversary सेल कल से होगी शुरू, 6 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे वनप्लस फोन

Tata Sky के 3 मौजूदा प्लान की कीमत हुई कम, 2 नए हिंदी पैक भी जुड़े

News

Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
News
Redmi K30 will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Xiaomi confirms
Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12PM
Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children

News

Chinese smartwatch exposes location data of thousands of children
d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features

News

d2h Magic Voice Enabled stick with built-in Alexa launched in India: Price, Features
Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers

News

Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K panel launched in India: Price, features, sale date and offers