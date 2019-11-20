comscore Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Price in india, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

News

The Realme 5s will be seen competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 7:13 PM IST
realme 5 review front waterdrop notch

Realme today launched a premium and a budget phone in India. The company took the wraps off the Realme 5s alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The former is a successor to the Realme 5 smartphone. The new one boasts of a quad rear camera setup that integrates a 48-megapixel main sensor. The original Realme 5 phone features a 12-megapixel main camera. The Realme 5s will be seen competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Display

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new phone from Realme features a slightly larger 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Unlike the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8, Samsung’s handset offers a Super AMOLED display at a very low price, which is impressive.

Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad camera setup launched in India: Price, release date, features

Also Read

Realme 5s with 48-megapixel quad camera setup launched in India: Price, release date, features

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Chipset, RAM, storage

Both the Realme and Redmi phones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Realme 5s will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – in the online channel.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 uses a 14nm fabrication process-based Exynos 7904 SoC. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. There is also a top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The three phones also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Camera

The Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 offers a total of four cameras at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights: Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999, X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights: Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999, X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999

The Galaxy M30 features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. You also get a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. On the front, both the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s pack a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Battery, software

The budget Redmi phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Both the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Realme 5s have a larger 5,000mAh battery mAh when compared to the Redmi Note 8’s battery.  The Galaxy M30 comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. You get micro-USB port with the Realme 5s, unlike the Redmi Note 8.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Realme 5s
Price 9999 9999
Chipset Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie with MIUI 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 64GB/4GB
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP 13MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 7:13 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

9999

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
News
Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 series will get video calling feature soon: Check specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

News

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

Netflix's Money Heist collaborates with Rainbow 6 Siege to bring new event

Gaming

Netflix's Money Heist collaborates with Rainbow 6 Siege to bring new event

Most Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared

News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights
Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features

News

Realme 5s launched in India: Price, release date, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, महज 699 रुपये में HD कनेक्शन पर हो जाएं स्विच

Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Asus 6Z: चारों में कौन है दमदार

Realme XT 730G स्मार्टफोन भारत में दिसंबर में होगा लॉन्च, ये होगी खूबियां

Nokia 2.2 Price Cut in India : नोकिया ने घटाई Nokia 2.2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें

Swiggy का भारत में क्लाउड किचन में 175 करोड़ रुपये का निवेश

News

Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
News
Realme 5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Price in india, features compared
OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may come with four camera on the back
Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India

News

Nokia 2.2 price slashed to Rs 5,999 in India
Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

News

Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z
OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update

News

OnePlus 7 update: OnePlus 7 series get OxygenOS 10.0.2 update