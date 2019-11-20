Realme today launched a premium and a budget phone in India. The company took the wraps off the Realme 5s alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The former is a successor to the Realme 5 smartphone. The new one boasts of a quad rear camera setup that integrates a 48-megapixel main sensor. The original Realme 5 phone features a 12-megapixel main camera. The Realme 5s will be seen competing against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Here is how the three devices stack up against each other.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Display

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The new phone from Realme features a slightly larger 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Unlike the Realme 5s and Redmi Note 8, Samsung’s handset offers a Super AMOLED display at a very low price, which is impressive.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Chipset, RAM, storage

Both the Realme and Redmi phones come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 chipset. The Realme 5s will be available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in India in two configurations – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB – in the online channel.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 uses a 14nm fabrication process-based Exynos 7904 SoC. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage option. There is also a top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The three phones also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8 vs Galaxy M30: Camera

The Realme 5s bears a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera (PDAF and an f/1.8 aperture). There is also an 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.25 aperture and a 119-degree wide-angle lens). The setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro lens (f/2.4 aperture and a 4cm focus distance), and a 2-megapixel portrait lens. There is also a Super Nightscape 2.0 mode for better low-light shots, and a ChromaBoost feature.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 offers a total of four cameras at the back. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the cameras are an 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor for Portrait shots. The device also comes with an improved night mode to offer users a better low-light photography experience.

The Galaxy M30 features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. You also get a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel camera. On the front, both the Redmi Note 8 and the Realme 5s pack a 13-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

Battery, software

The budget Redmi phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Both the Samsung Galaxy M30 and Realme 5s have a larger 5,000mAh battery mAh when compared to the Redmi Note 8’s battery. The Galaxy M30 comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. You get micro-USB port with the Realme 5s, unlike the Redmi Note 8.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Realme 5s Price 9999 9999 – Chipset Exynos 7904 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android Oreo Android 9 Pie with MIUI 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.5-inch HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 64GB/4GB Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP +8MP + 2MP +2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP 13MP Battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh 5,000mAh

