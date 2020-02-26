Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed

Earlier in the day, Realme roped in Salman Khan as the brand ambassador for the company and confirmed that the Realme 6 series launch will take place on March 5. Now, ahead of the official launch, Realme’s website has listed a few key features and specifications of the upcoming Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones.

The Realme India website has listed that the phones will pack a 64-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup alongside a 90Hz display with a hole-punch design and support for 30W Flash Charge technology. Realme has also teased the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro’s front panel. As per image, the Realme 6 will carry one punch-hole camera, while the 6 Pro will have dual-camera setup.

While there is no other specification for the rest of the camera lenses, Realme has noted that there will be an ultra-wide angle shooter assisted by a telephoto and a dedicated macro lens.

Realme has already used a 64-megapixel sensor in its previous smartphones, but for the Realme 6 series, it is not clear whether the company will go for th Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor or Sony IMX686.

A FCC listing recently confirmed that Realme is also working on Realme 6i. The budget smartphone will be the most affordable device in the lineup. This device will also sport a quad camera setup on the back. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel and 5,000mAh battery. However, it is not expected to launch at the upcoming event. The launch event is set for March 5 and will begin at 12:30PM IST.