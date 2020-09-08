Realme 6 and Reame 6i price cut by Rs 1,000: Check new price in India

Realme has reduced the prices of Realme 6 and the Realme 6i in India by Rs 1,000. Except the base variant of Realme 6i, other variants and all Realme 6 models will now retail for Rs 1,000 less. To note, the Realme 6 comes in four configurations and the Realme 6i comes in two configurations. Also Read - Poco M2 set to launch today with 6GB RAM; here is how to watch the event livestream

Coming to the new price, the Realme 6i 6GB RAM variant will now retail for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 14,999. For the Realme 6, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will now cost you Rs 13,999, instead of its earlier price tag of Rs 14,999. Similarly, you’ll be able to buy the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 15,999. The last two models with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999, while the top-end 8GB RAM model will retail for Rs 16,999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 Sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check details

It appears Realme has reduced the prices because of its new Realme 7 series. It was launched last week in India. The Realme 7 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India, which is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which can be purchased for Rs 16,999. The Realme 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999. For the same price, you get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The company is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 21,999. Also Read - Realme 7i official launch set for September 17: Check expected specifications and other details

Watch Video: Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Meanwhile, the Realme 7i will officially launch in Indonesia on September 17. The company has confirmed this news via its Facebook account. The brand not only has plans to launch the Realme 7i phone, but also the Realme 7 device. You can watch the launch event too as it will be live streamed via the brand’s social media channels. For this, you can also visit the company’s YouTube channel and the official website.