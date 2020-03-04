comscore Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says hinting at price hike | BGR India
Realme 6 is the new Pro, company says in a tweet hinting at possible price hike

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will launch in India tomorrow. The company has cancelled the on-ground event and is also hinting at price hike.

  • Updated: March 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST
Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, the two new smartphones from Realme, will launch in India tomorrow. The company has cancelled its on-ground event and will instead announce these devices via an online event. Ahead of the launch tomorrow, Realme has cleared the air around these two upcoming smartphones. The smartphones were initially expected to be the successors to Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. However, Realme has now revealed that Realme 6 will be the new Pro in its lineup.

For Realme, these devices serve as the number series accompanied by a Pro variant. With the Realme 6-series, things could change in a big way. Francis Wang, CMO of Realme India, confirmed this change in the product lineup with a tweet. “From the pricing perspective, realme 6 is not a successor of realme 5. Our product portfolio has been redefined,” he said. “#realme6 is our new pro. Hope this clarifies price part.”

Realme 6 will be expensive

Realme 6 series is a transformation because of some of its key features. The company has already shared teasers showing punch-hole design and 90Hz display. It was highly anticipated that the Realme 6 series will be more expensive than its predecessor. Now, the company has confirmed that these new devices will indeed be expensive. While the actual price has not leaked, one can expect Realme 6 to be priced around Rs 12,000. For record, the Realme 5 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Realme is engaged in a price war with Xiaomi and customers expect them to offer cheaper but competitive devices. With price hike, Realme could offend its own fan base but has avoided the backlash with this tweet. It is still not clear how expensive the number series will be over its predecessor. We might see a modest change in price. However, Realme could end up justifying this price hike with the feature set. There are reports that the smartphone will offer gaming-centric chipset. If these rumors turn out to be true then Realme stands to get away with the price hike.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 9:43 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 4, 2020 9:47 AM IST

