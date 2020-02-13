It looks like Realme is currently working on the successor to its Realme 5 lineup. This company is likely working on Realme 6 with upgraded internals. Similar to Realme 5 lineup, the company is expected to launch multiple variants as part of the Realme 6 series. It is worth noting that a number of reports regarding the Realme 6 have surfaced online. Now, a new report has surfaced online outlining the possible specifications of the much-anticipated budget smartphone from Realme. As per the report, it seems likely that the smartphone may sport MediaTek Helio G90 SoC along with Android 10.

Realme 6 leak hints at MediaTek Helio G90 SoC; details

According to a new Wi-Fi Alliance listing, we have some information about the upcoming Realme 6 smartphone. This new listing comes just about a month after the smartphone received BIS certification in India. Taking a closer look at the listing, beyond the SoC and Android version, we also get to know Wi-Fi capabilities. The smartphone will feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity at launch. It also highlighted that the MediaTek MT6785T or the G90 is different from the G90T on Redmi Note 8 Pro. In fact, Realme 6 may be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek G90 SoC.

The presence of Android 10 also indicated that the smartphone may come with Realme UI out of the box. As noted previously, Realme UI comes with a modified Android 10-based ColorOS 7. The company is currently beta testing Realme UI with notable changes. As reported in the past, Realme 6 has already received certifications from BIS and IMDA in the past few weeks.

According to previous reports, the device will likely come with a hold-punch design on the front. In addition, the device will also feature dual-SIM support like most budget devices. Realme India has not shared any details about the device at the time of writing.