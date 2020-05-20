Realme 6 update brings May 2020 security patch, fixes auto restart issue

In about two weeks time, Realme has once again pushed an update for the Realme 6 smartphones in India. The company has started rolling out the latest Android 10 update with May 2020 Android security patch and two major bug fixes. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

The new Realme 6 update comes with firmware version RMX2001_11_B.31. The update weighs 189 MBs in size. As per the official changelog on Realme community page, the update brings a fix for the issue that screen shows and auto restart in some scenes. Also, as mentioned above, this also adds May 2020 Android security patch.

Earlier this month, the firm has shipped April 2020 security patch for the Realme 6 units. The update brought a few optimizations, additions, and fixes. It had bumped the software version to RMX2001_11.B.27. It also added a new VOOC charging animation. The update also optimized the front camera resolution in some scenarios.

If you can’t wait for the software update, you can download it via the company’s official website. To recall, the Realme 6 smartphone was launched in India in March this year. The smartphone is currently available for Rs 13,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which one will also find on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro handset.

The Realme 6 comes with a whopping 6.5-inch display, similar to the predecessor smartphone. It offers support for 90Hz display, and even ships with a 30W charger. The company claims that it will only take 60 minutes to fully charge the Realme 6. As for the cameras, both the Realme device feature a quad rear camera setup. The standard version includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and one macro and depth sensor. It ships with company’s custom Realme UI based on Android 10.

