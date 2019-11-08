comscore Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020
Realme 6 price and live images leak; launch tipped for 2020

Realme 6 is tipped to make a leap to penta-camera setup and punch-hole display design. The smartphone is also said to launch sometime next year.

  • Published: November 8, 2019 5:36 PM IST
realme 5 review quad cameras

Credit - Rehan Hooda

Realme 6, the successor to Realme 5, might be in development. The former sub-brand of Oppo is set to launch the Realme X2 Pro on November 20. It will launch the Realme XT with Snapdragon 730G SoC in December. But it does seem like the company is preparing to launch the successor to Realme 5 series soon. Ahead of its launch, the alleged retail box of the smartphone has surfaced online. It does appear that the series will be about leap to penta-camera setup.

With the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, the company made a leap to quad camera system. It might be making a leap to penta-camera setup with updated processor. The retail box surfaced online may not be authentic but the tipster claims that Realme 6 will be priced around RMB 1,000 (around Rs 10,000). It is also tipped to launch in 2020. The leaked images of the Realme 6 also show complete face of the device. It hints at jump from waterdrop notch to punch hole display design.

The leaked images show the Realme 6 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The bezels around the screen also seem to have been trimmed but the chin is bigger. This shows that the smartphone will be another budget offering. The smartphone seems to be in testing phase as one of the devices in the image seems to be running the AOSP version of Android, Google‘s mobile operating system. Some other details like the ColorOS version has been blurred out in one of the devices.

Photo: 91mobiles

One of the images also shows the Settings page in the Chinese languages. However, it does not reveal any specifications apart from support for dual-SIM connectivity. Realme 5 series launched within months after the launch of Realme 3 series. There is a possibility that Realme 6 series will launch in the next few months as well. It does seem like another substantial upgrade from the company, which has seen huge growth in the market.

To recall, Realme launched its smartphone business just 18 months back. Since then, it has grown to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the Indian market. It is also the fastest growing smartphone brand globally and has recorded 808 percent year-on-year growth. It claims to have shipped over 10 million units during the third quarter. It has also sets its sights on mid-range premium smartphone segment with Realme X2 Pro this year.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 8, 2019 5:36 PM IST

