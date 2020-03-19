Smartphone maker Realme has just kicked-off its latest sale event called “Realme Days”. As part of the sale, interested users can purchase recently launched smartphones as part of a sale. In addition, the company is also offering impressive discounts on other Realme smartphones and other accessories. Buyers can get their hands on the latest Realme 6 series including the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 devices. The company revealed that both the devices are available on sale till March 22, 2020, on Flipkart and Realme.com. We already know about the specifications and pricing of both the devices. However, let’s recap all the important details.

Realme 6 Pro and 6 price in India and specifications.

First up, let’s talk about the pricing details of both the Realme 6 Pro and the regular 6. The regular version will be available in Comet White and Comet Blue color options. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999. In addition, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,999.

Moving forward, the Pro version comes in three variants. Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,999. Talking about the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, we will need to pay Rs 18,999. As noted in the past, the Realme 6 Pro comes with India’s own GPS system called NavIC.

Specifications

Features Realme 6 Pro Realme 6 Price 16999 12999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-core Processor 2.05GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor OS Android v10 (Q) Android 10 (Q) Display IPS LCD, Punch-hole display-6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels Super AMOLED, Punch-hole display-6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels-164.4 mm x 75.6 mm. The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 270 PPI pixel density. Internal Memory 64 GB Rear Camera 64 MP (Digital Zoom) PDAF camera 8 MP, Wide Angle (field-of-view), Ultra-Wide Angle (field-of-view) PDAF camera 5 MP PDAF camera 2 MP, depth PDAF camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16 + 5 MP Dual Front Cameras 16MP Battery 5000 mAh 4200 mAh