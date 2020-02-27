comscore Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal color options ahead of March 5 launch
Realme 6 Pro leaked renders reveal design, color options ahead of March 5 launch

A leakster on Weibo has shared a few renders that suggest that the Realme 6 Pro will be available in three colors, including blue, orange and purple.

  Published: February 27, 2020 12:03 PM IST
The Realme 6 series India launch will take place on March 5. Ahead of the official unveiling, Realme has already revealed key features of the phone. Now, a leakster on Weibo has shared a few renders that suggest that the Realme 6 Pro will be available in three colors, including blue, orange and purple. The handset will feature a quad rear camera setup, which will also have a 64-megapixel sensor.

but for the Realme 6 series, it is not clear whether Realme will go for the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor or Sony IMX686. A report by 91Mobiles claims that the Realme 6 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 720G chipset. The more affordable Realme 6 smartphone is expected to pack a MediaTek G90T chipset.

Flipkart has already confirmed that the phones will pack a 64-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup. The handsets will offer a 90Hz display with a hole-punch design. The Realme 6 Pro will also support for 30W Flash Charge technology, as per the company. Realme just recently teased the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro’s front panel. As per the teaser image, the Realme 6 will carry one punch-hole camera, while the 6 Pro will have a dual-camera setup.

While there is no other specification for the rest of the camera lenses, Realme has noted that there will be an ultra-wide angle shooter assisted by a telephoto and a dedicated macro lens. Besides, an FCC listing recently confirmed that Realme is also working on Realme 6i. The budget smartphone will be the most affordable device in the lineup. This device will also sport a quad camera setup on the back. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel and 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2020 12:03 PM IST

