Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched in India: Price, features

After the Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color variants of the Realme 6 Pro, the company has now introduced a new Lightning Red variant of the smartphone in India. The launch has come months after it was teased by the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Twitter.

Other than the Lightning Red color, there is no change in this new Realme 6 Pro smartphone. All other specifications remain same as the available models. Check price in India and full specifications below.

Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red: Price in India

This new color variant has also been listed on Flipkart in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB. The price of Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red for the 6GB RAM is Rs 17,999. The 8GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 19,999. Currently it is listed as 'Coming Soon', but we can expect the phone to go on sale during Flipkart's 'Big Saving Days' sale. Realme is yet to list the new variant on its official website.

Features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 6 Pro smartphone was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. It flaunts dual-punch-hole display cutouts for camera, supports full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The front two cameras include a 16-megapixel lens supported by an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The handset is backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In terms connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Realme 6 Pro Price 17999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor OS Android v10 (Q) Display 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display-16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen-2400×1080 FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB Rear Camera 64MP Primary camera + 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens Front Camera Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens Battery 4300mAh