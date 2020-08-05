comscore Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched in India: Price, features
Realme 6 Pro new Lightning Red color variant launched in India: Price, features

This new color variant has also been listed on Flipkart in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB. The price of Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red for the 6GB RAM is Rs 17,999.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 12:20 PM IST
realme-6-pro-india-lightning-red

After the Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange color variants of the Realme 6 Pro, the company has now introduced a new Lightning Red variant of the smartphone in India. The launch has come months after it was teased by the company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, on Twitter. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days smartphone offers: iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Other than the Lightning Red color, there is no change in this new Realme 6 Pro smartphone. All other specifications remain same as the available models. Check price in India and full specifications below. Also Read - Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery coming to India, hints support page

Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red: Price in India

This new color variant has also been listed on Flipkart in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB. The price of Realme 6 Pro Lightning Red for the 6GB RAM is Rs 17,999. The 8GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 19,999. Currently it is listed as ‘Coming Soon’, but we can expect the phone to go on sale during Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale. Realme is yet to list the new variant on its official website. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 6 Pro smartphone was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. It flaunts dual-punch-hole display cutouts for camera, supports full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The front two cameras include a 16-megapixel lens supported by an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Realme C11 Camera Review

The handset is backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In terms connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Features Realme 6 Pro
Price 17999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display-16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen-2400×1080 FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB/8GB RAM + 128GB
Rear Camera 64MP Primary camera + 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens
Front Camera Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens
Battery 4300mAh
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 12:20 PM IST

