The Realme 6 series will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12:00PM. Buyers can get the latest Realme phone via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs 16,999. With this device, you get a 30W charger, a 90Hz display, a MediaTek G90T SoC, a quad-camera setup and more. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 6 Pro’s sale offers, India price, features, and specifications.

Realme 6 Pro price in India

The Realme 6 series comes with a starting price of Rs 12,999. The Realme 6 Pro will be on sale in three variants. The Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. This smartphone comes with India’s own GPS system called NavIC. Customers can get Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro: Full specifications

The Realme 6 comes with a whopping 6.6-inch display. The device’s panel also supports full HD+ resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Interestingly, the mid-range phone also supports 90Hz display, and even ships with a 30W charger. The company claims that it will only take 60 minutes to fully charge the Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 Pro draws its power from a new Snapdragon 720G processor.

As for the cameras, there are four cameras at the back. It features a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. The quad rear camera setup on this phone also includes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It offers support for 20x hybrid zoom as well. The smartphones also come with improved Nightscape 3.0 mode, a tripod mode.

On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 4,300mAh battery. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on this Realme device. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options include GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer.

Features Realme 6 Pro Price 16999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor OS Android v10 (Q) Display IPS LCD, Punch-hole display-6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels Internal Memory 64 GB Rear Camera 64 MP (Digital Zoom) PDAF camera 8 MP , Wide Angle (field-of-view), Ultra-Wide Angle (field-of-view) PDAF camera 5 MP PDAF camera 2 MP , depth PDAF camera Front Camera 16 + 5 MP Dual Front Cameras Battery 5000 mAh