Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

The alleged Realme 6 Pro has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification website. The IMDA certification listing screenshot shared by a Twitter user notes the phone's marketing name as Realme 6 Pro and model name RMX2061.

Realme 5 Pro Review 6

Similar to Realme 5 series, we can expect that the company will bring in three smartphones for the successor Realme 6 series as well. The leaks around Realme 6 have been circulating on the web from quite some time, and now the Pro variant is also in news.

The alleged Realme 6 Pro has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. The IMDA certification listing screenshot shared by a Twitter user notes the phone’s marketing name as Realme 6 Pro and model name RMX2061. Previously, the same model number was also spotted on the BIS database in India alongside the alleged Realme 6 with model number RMX2040 (via Gadgets360).

While there is no official launch date or time for the successor Realme 6 series, we feel that the company might just launch these devices next month in India. Realme has been launching devices aggressively in the Indian market to take on arch-rival Xiaomi. Today the company is launching its entry-level Realme C3 in India.

The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch Realme C3 smartphone via a livestream. The launch is expected to begin at 12.30PM IST and will bring renewed fight in the entry-level price segment. For Realme, the C-series has been a big success story. With Realme C3, the company will look to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment.

We already know that Realme C3 will be available for purchase from Flipkart. We also know that it will be available in two variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The teaser page for the smartphone has revealed 5,000mAh battery with 30 days of standby time. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is a mid-range gaming processor. There is a 6.5-inch display and dual rear camera setup. At the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It will also be the first smartphone to launch with Realme UI out of the box.

