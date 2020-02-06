Realme 6 Pro spotted at IMDA certification website

Similar to Realme 5 series, we can expect that the company will bring in three smartphones for the successor Realme 6 series as well. The leaks around Realme 6 have been circulating on the web from quite some time, and now the Pro variant is also in news.

The alleged Realme 6 Pro has been spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. The IMDA certification listing screenshot shared by a Twitter user notes the phone’s marketing name as Realme 6 Pro and model name RMX2061. Previously, the same model number was also spotted on the BIS database in India alongside the alleged Realme 6 with model number RMX2040 (via Gadgets360).

While there is no official launch date or time for the successor Realme 6 series, we feel that the company might just launch these devices next month in India. Realme has been launching devices aggressively in the Indian market to take on arch-rival Xiaomi. Today the company is launching its entry-level Realme C3 in India.

I can now confirm that the Realme 6 Pro device is launching soon (with the model number RMX2061). Gets the IMDA certification. The same has already been there on the BIS certification, so Indian launch is imminent.

The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch Realme C3 smartphone via a livestream. The launch is expected to begin at 12.30PM IST and will bring renewed fight in the entry-level price segment. For Realme, the C-series has been a big success story. With Realme C3, the company will look to strengthen its position in the sub-Rs 8,000 price segment.

We already know that Realme C3 will be available for purchase from Flipkart. We also know that it will be available in two variants: 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The teaser page for the smartphone has revealed 5,000mAh battery with 30 days of standby time. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is a mid-range gaming processor. There is a 6.5-inch display and dual rear camera setup. At the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It will also be the first smartphone to launch with Realme UI out of the box.