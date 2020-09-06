comscore Realme 6 Pro new update bring Smooth Scrolling feature | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more
News

Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

News

Realme has offered these features for the 6i and 6 few days back and now it's time for 6 Pro users to get it.

  • Published: September 6, 2020 3:05 PM IST
Realme 6 Pro review 2

Realme 6 Pro users are getting a slew of new features with the latest update this week. This new update brings the Smooth Scrolling feature and the “Super Power Saving” mode to the 6 Pro devices. Realme is rolling out this update with the build number RMX2061_11.A.31. The rollout is happening over the air (OTA) for users in India. However, the OTA upgrade has only reached select users in the market at the time of writing. The company will offer it to everyone in the coming days after ensuring that no hidden issues have made their way to the final version. Also Read - 5G Smartphone In India 2020 : Samsung, xiaomi, Vivo, Realme हैं ऑप्शन

The update also bumps up the Android Security patch from July 2020 to August 2020. In addition to this, 6 Pro users can also use the Super Night time standby feature along with fixes to the front display issue and some camera improvements. Realme 6 Pro offers a decent set of features for the price, including the 90Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

Watch: Weekly News Roundup September 4

The Smooth Scrolling is most likely to enhance the user experience with the new upgrade. Talking about the Super Power Saving mode, users can make sure they have enough juice to get them out of challenging situations. At the same time, users can also use the device as a calling device, with the internet and background apps turned off. Also Read - Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update: Check out what's new

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Also Read

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Realme launches electric toothbrush in India

This report comes just days after Realme announced its first electric toothbrush in India. The company priced the product at Rs 1,999, and you’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 10. The M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has 34,000 times/min Sonic Motor and it offers “Best Cleaning In Its Segment”. It also features a metal-free brush head and anti-bacterial bristles. It’ll operate in four cleaning modes – soft mode, clean mode, white mode, and polish mode. The bristles come with a blue indicator so that users can replace the brush head when the color fades away.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 6, 2020 3:05 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

17999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor
64MP Primary camera + 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens
Realme 6i

Realme 6i

4

12999

realme UI Based on Android 10
Helio G90T Processor
48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens +

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
News
Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

PUBG Mobile is still working in India but it is not the same

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is still working in India but it is not the same

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition details, and design leaks

Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing

News

Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing

Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update

News

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details
Google Maps could finally get app-wide dark mode support

News

Google Maps could finally get app-wide dark mode support
Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details

News

Poco M2 display and RAM features confirmed ahead of launch: Check details
Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11

News

Realme Narzo 10A next sale in India on September 11

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के फाउंडर ने दिखाई मोबाइल लैब, 1800 स्मार्टफोन पर चल रही है टेस्टिंग

OPPO जल्द ही 55-inch और 65-inch स्मार्ट TV करेगा लॉन्च

Tata Sky यूजर्स अब मूवी को रेंट पर खरीदें, जानें प्लान

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: कितना दमदार है सैमसंग का सबसे ताकतवर स्मार्टफोन

Jio Fibre Effect: Airtel अब मौजूदा सब्सक्राइबर्स को देगा अनलिमिटिड डाटा

Latest Videos

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review
Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Features

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

News

Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
News
Realme 6 Pro finally gets Smooth Scrolling feature with this update
Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro gets September 2020 security patch with new update: Check details
Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing

News

Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing
Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications

News

Sony Xperia 5 II promotional video leaked with specifications
Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

News

Pakistan bans top dating apps, gives final warning to TikTok as well

new arrivals in india

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers