Realme 6 Pro users are getting a slew of new features with the latest update this week. This new update brings the Smooth Scrolling feature and the “Super Power Saving” mode to the 6 Pro devices. Realme is rolling out this update with the build number RMX2061_11.A.31. The rollout is happening over the air (OTA) for users in India. However, the OTA upgrade has only reached select users in the market at the time of writing. The company will offer it to everyone in the coming days after ensuring that no hidden issues have made their way to the final version. Also Read - 5G Smartphone In India 2020 : Samsung, xiaomi, Vivo, Realme हैं ऑप्शन

The update also bumps up the Android Security patch from July 2020 to August 2020. In addition to this, 6 Pro users can also use the Super Night time standby feature along with fixes to the front display issue and some camera improvements. Realme 6 Pro offers a decent set of features for the price, including the 90Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush launched in India for Rs 1,999

The Smooth Scrolling is most likely to enhance the user experience with the new upgrade. Talking about the Super Power Saving mode, users can make sure they have enough juice to get them out of challenging situations. At the same time, users can also use the device as a calling device, with the internet and background apps turned off. Also Read - Realme X2, X2 Pro get Android 10-based Realme UI update: Check out what's new

Realme launches electric toothbrush in India

This report comes just days after Realme announced its first electric toothbrush in India. The company priced the product at Rs 1,999, and you’ll be able to buy it from Flipkart and Realme.com starting September 10. The M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush has 34,000 times/min Sonic Motor and it offers “Best Cleaning In Its Segment”. It also features a metal-free brush head and anti-bacterial bristles. It’ll operate in four cleaning modes – soft mode, clean mode, white mode, and polish mode. The bristles come with a blue indicator so that users can replace the brush head when the color fades away.

