Realme 6 Pro update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

The latest Realme 6 Pro update adds new features to the device and various other improvements in terms of stability and security.

  Published: June 23, 2020 8:56 PM IST
Realme has started rolling out a new software update for the Realme 6 Pro users. The new update brings June 2020 security patch. It also adds new features to the device and comes with various other improvements in terms of stability and security.

The newly released Realme 6 Pro update carries the software build version RMX2061_11_A.25. It is about 630MB in size. The OTA update is rolling out in a phase-wise manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, you can also manually check for the update in the Settings section and then in the Software Update menu.

As per the changelog, the update brings the new Realme Link app feature to the smartphone. The patch note also details fixing some known bug issues and further improving the system stability. As per the Android bulletin website, the security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the device. One of the flaws could have bypassed the user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

Realme 6 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 6 Pro smartphone was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen. It supports full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 6 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In terms connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2020 8:56 PM IST

