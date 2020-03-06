Realme has finally launched its latest Realme 6 and 6 Pro smartphones in India. The company says that the Realme 6 Pro is a successor to the Realme X device, which was launched back in the year 2019. The latest Realme devices pack a 90Hz display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a 30W charger. The Realme 6 Pro will be seen competing against the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M31 and Poco X2. Here’s how they fare against each other in terms of specifications.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31: Price in India

The Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. The smartphone will go on sale on March 13 at 12:00PM.

The base variant of the Poco X2 features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and costs Rs 15,999. The middle variant features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will cost Rs 16,999. The highest variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. This will cost you Rs 19,999. The Samsung Galaxy M31 starts at a price of Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. As part of a launch offer, you can buy the base model for Rs 14,999, and the 128GB model for Rs 15,999.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31: Display

The Samsung phone features a 6.4-inch 60Hz screen and has an FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity-U display. The Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. This also makes the phone one of the few phones to offer 120Hz refresh rate right now and also the cheapest option. It comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, similar to the Realme 5 smartphone. The device’s panel also supports full HD+ resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Processor, battery, software

The Poco X2 and Realme 6 Pro run on the Snapdragon 730G SoCs and have various options with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. The 64GB/128GB/256GB storage on the phone can also be expanded via a microSD card. The new smartphone features an Exynos 9611 SoC. All the three devices ship with Android 10 out of the box. The Galaxy M31 is powered by a 6,000mAh battery from the Galaxy M30s. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 4,300mAh battery, whereas the Poco X2 features a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup on the back and a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture. The three other cameras on the device include a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front end of things it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also features 4K recording, hyper-lapse, slow-mo, and super-steady modes.

On the Poco X2, this consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel lenses for macro photography and depth sensing. The primary camera uses Sony IMX686 sensor. On the front, the Poco X2 has the edge with a dual-camera setup. The phone features a 20-megapixel main lens along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.