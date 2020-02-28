comscore Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of official launch
Realme 6 Pro with Android 10 listed on Geekbench ahead of March 6 launch

The Realme 6 Pro logged in a score of 571 points in the single-core test, and 1,676 points in the multi-core test.

  • Published: February 28, 2020 1:46 PM IST
realme-6-pro-realme-6-display-official

Realme is all set to launch the new Realme 6-series in India on March 6. The series will include the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. The device has been leaked on multiple occasions via promotional materials, and more. Now, ahead of its scheduled launch, the Realme 6 Pro has also been spotted on Geekbench listing, revealing its key specifications.

As per the listing, a handset carrying model name RMX2061 has surfaced online. It runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 720G mid-range SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. However, there is no word on storage capacity. But, the listing does hint at Android 10 OS-based on Realme UI v1.0 custom skin on top. The phone logged in a score of 571 points in the single-core test, and 1,676 points in the multi-core test.

Specifications, features (expected)

The benchmark listing comes right after a number of reports indicating different aspects of the upcoming smartphone. As previously reported, the brand will be bringing the 90Hz refresh rate to the Realme 6 series, but it did not state on which phones. The highest 6 Pro is sure to bag the feature. However, it is still not clear if the vanilla Realme 6 will have the 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Realme claims to have launched first NavIC supporting smartphone before Xiaomi

The Realme 6 Pro is also confirmed to boast the 30W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will likely come in three different color options to choose from and have a gradient back panel finish. For photography, the smartphone could feature four cameras at the back. This setup could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, paired with an ultra-wide angle camera, a 20X zoom support telephoto lens, and a depth sensor camera.

As per the previous teasers and report, the upcoming Realme 6 Pro will also feature a dual punch-hole front camera cut out at the top left corner of the screen. The Realme 6 is said to have a single punch-hole selfie camera cut out, GizmoChina reports.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 1:46 PM IST

