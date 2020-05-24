comscore Realme 6 Pro, X2 get May 2020 patch in new updates | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6 Pro, X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more in the latest update
News

Realme 6 Pro, X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more in the latest update

News

We also saw multiple bug fixes on both the devices. Let’s take a look at the new software updates for the Realme 6 Pro, and Realme X2 here.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 3:55 PM IST
Realme 6 Pro review 2

Smartphone maker Realme has just rolled out new software updates tow of its devices in the market. These devices include the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme X2. In addition to the release, the company also shared a detailed change-log for the updates on both the devices. This will help users stay prepared for all the new features, changes, and bug fixes. The highlight of the new update is likely the May 2020 Android security patch, DocVault feature, and new charging animation. Beyond this, we also saw multiple bug fixes on both the devices. Let’s take a look at the new software updates for the Realme 6 Pro, and Realme X2 here. Also Read - Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 updates released; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, details including the changelog, update size, and updated build numbers have surfaced online. First up, let’s talk about the details regarding the update on the Realme 6 Pro. The new update comes with build number RMX2061_11.A.17. Beyond the May 2020 patch DocVault, and the animation, Realme also optimized the video saturation in 60HDR mode on YouTube. The company also fixed issues with Xender when the screen is off along with general fixes, and increased system stability. Users will also see a smaller floating window for screen recording after the update. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

Moving to the Realme X2 update, the new version features RMX1992EX_11.C.08 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.08 build number. The Over The Air (OTA) package size for this update will be around 316MB. Skipping the common features, the update brings Realme Link to the smartphone. We also get optimizations to the screen recording feature, fixes to the “power jump” issue while charging in some scenes. The company also fixed some problems with the “debris detection” prompt on the smartphone. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Realme 6 new update brings May 2020 security patch and fixes auto restart issue

Also Read

Realme 6 new update brings May 2020 security patch and fixes auto restart issue

Users will also get a fix to the touchscreen failure in some scenes while playing PUBG Mobile. Other fixes include sound error while entering “Gods of Boom”, and improved system stability. The company is likely rolling out the update in an incremental manner. This means that some users will get the new updates on the first day. Once the company has ensured that the builds don’t have any hidden bugs, they will roll out the update to a larger group of users.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2020 3:55 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

17999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor
64MP Primary camera + 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens
Realme X2

Realme X2

17999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Octa-core CPU
Quad - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
News
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

News

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

हिंदी समाचार

इस तरह से फ्री में बढ़ा सकते हैं अपने आईफोन की बैटरी लाइफ

Oppo Reno 4 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर आई सामने, मिल सकते हैं ये खास फीचर

ROG Phone 3 और ASUS Zenfone 7 स्मार्टफोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

नेटफ्लिक्स ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, लोगों के पैसे बचाने के लिए उठाया ये कदम

शाओमी भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Precision Screwdriver, टीज किया प्रोडक्ट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
News
Realme 6 Pro, and X2 get May 2020 security patch, DocVault, and more
Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display

News

Xiaomi patents a foldable smartphone with a clamshell display
Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1

News

Vivo TWS Neo teased online; to launch on June 1
Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon

News

Google RCS messages app could get end-to-end encryption soon
Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter

News

Nokia 8.3 5G could launch soon; company teases on Twitter