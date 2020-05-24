Smartphone maker Realme has just rolled out new software updates tow of its devices in the market. These devices include the Realme 6 Pro and the Realme X2. In addition to the release, the company also shared a detailed change-log for the updates on both the devices. This will help users stay prepared for all the new features, changes, and bug fixes. The highlight of the new update is likely the May 2020 Android security patch, DocVault feature, and new charging animation. Beyond this, we also saw multiple bug fixes on both the devices. Let’s take a look at the new software updates for the Realme 6 Pro, and Realme X2 here. Also Read - Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25

Realme 6 Pro, and X2 updates released; details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, details including the changelog, update size, and updated build numbers have surfaced online. First up, let’s talk about the details regarding the update on the Realme 6 Pro. The new update comes with build number RMX2061_11.A.17. Beyond the May 2020 patch DocVault, and the animation, Realme also optimized the video saturation in 60HDR mode on YouTube. The company also fixed issues with Xender when the screen is off along with general fixes, and increased system stability. Users will also see a smaller floating window for screen recording after the update. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

Moving to the Realme X2 update, the new version features RMX1992EX_11.C.08 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.08 build number. The Over The Air (OTA) package size for this update will be around 316MB. Skipping the common features, the update brings Realme Link to the smartphone. We also get optimizations to the screen recording feature, fixes to the “power jump” issue while charging in some scenes. The company also fixed some problems with the “debris detection” prompt on the smartphone. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Users will also get a fix to the touchscreen failure in some scenes while playing PUBG Mobile. Other fixes include sound error while entering “Gods of Boom”, and improved system stability. The company is likely rolling out the update in an incremental manner. This means that some users will get the new updates on the first day. Once the company has ensured that the builds don’t have any hidden bugs, they will roll out the update to a larger group of users.

Story Timeline