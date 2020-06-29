comscore Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked: Check new prices | BGR India
Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked: Check specifications and new prices

Realme 6 and Realme 5i price in India hiked by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart. Check out the specifications and new prices of the phones.

  • Published: June 29, 2020 3:45 PM IST
The Realme 6 and Realme 5i has received a price hike in India. The company has increased price by Rs 1,000. On Flipkart, the Realme 5i is now listed with a price label of Rs 10,999. It was previously available for Rs 9,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Talking about the Realme 6, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant now comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The same model was previously available for Rs 13,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration now comes with Rs 16,999. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which is listed on the e-commerce website for Rs 17,999. Read on to know more about them.

Realme 5i: Features, specifications

The smartphone features a whopping 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an anti-fingerprint surface. The panel operates at HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset. It sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset ships with Android 9 Pie OS along with ColorOS 6.1 UI. It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery, which you will also find on the company’s 5s phone. It offers support for reverse charging and 10W charging.

Realme 6: Specifications

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC along with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Realme 6 also features a 6.5-inch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate with a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The back camera setup includes a 64-megapixel, an 864-megapixel, 264-megapixel, and a 264-megapixel.

Features Realme 5i Realme 6
Price 9999 13999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE, Octa-core CPU Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor
OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 (Q)
Display LCD multi-Touch display-6.5-inch (16.5cm) mini-drop fullscreen-1600-by-720-pixel resolution at 269 ppi 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display-16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen-2400×1080 FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6)
Rear Camera 12MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle camera + 2MP portrait camera + 2MP macro camera 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera 8MP front camera 16MP
Battery 5,000mAh 4300mAh
  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 3:45 PM IST

Best Sellers