Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will launch in India on March 5. The company teased the launch of the device on Twitter yesterday. Now, it has officially confirmed the launch date as well. The launch event is set for March 5 and will begin at 12:30PM IST. The company also announced that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will join as brand ambassador. One of the teaser image depicting Salman Khan reveals the punch hole display design as well.

It is already confirmed that Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will being punch hole display to sub-Rs 15,000 price point. However, the bigger deal will come in the form of 64-megapixel main camera. Realme was amongst the first to adopt 64-megapixel camera for its smartphone. Now, it is bringing that to an even more affordable price segment. The smartphone will debut next month as the company expands its product portfolio further. Early this week, the company launched Realme X50 Pro in India as the first 5G smartphone in the country.

Realme 6 serie will serve as an important device for the former sub-brand of Oppo. The company saw decline in its shipments during the fourth quarter of last year. Now, it needs a strong product to reverse its fortunes in the competitive smartphone market. Realme 6 series seems to have that charm. The launch teaser has already confirmed the pill-shaped punch hole display cutout. The addition of 64-megapixel camera will only make this device even more competitive.

A FCC listing recently confirmed that Realme is also working on Realme 6i. The budget smartphone will be the most affordable device in the lineup. This device will also sport a quad camera setup on the back. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel and 5,000mAh battery. However, it is not expected to launch at the event next month. Realme seems to be keeping the device for another launch event. With Realme 6 series, Realme will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 series in India.