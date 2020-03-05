The Realme 6 series has been launched in India. The Realme 5 series was the first in the 10,000 phone segment to offer a quad rear camera setup. Now, the company has launched Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro with 30W charger, and 90Hz display. One will not find both the features under the sub Rs 15,000 mobile phone segment. The Realme 6 price in India starts from Rs 12,999, and the Realme 6 Pro price is set at Rs 16,999. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 6 series’s sale date, full India price details, features, offers, and specifications.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro price in India, sale date

The Realme 6 series will go on sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 6 Pro will go on sale starting March 13 at 12:00PM, but the standard version will be available on March 11. The standard version will be available in Comet White and Comet Blue color options. The Realme 6 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model comes with a price label of Rs 12,999. The brand will also be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 14,999.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The Pro version comes in three variants. The Realme 6 Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will cost Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 18,999. This smartphone comes with India’s own GPS system called NavIC. Customers can get Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The company has also launched a Realme Band, which will cost you Rs 1,499.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro: Full specifications

The Realme 6 comes with a whopping 6.5-inch display, similar to the Realme 5 smartphone. The device’s panel also supports full HD+ resolution and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Interestingly, the mid-range phone also supports 90Hz display, and even ships with a 30W charger. The company claims that it will only take 60 minutes to fully charge the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which one will also find on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro handset. The Pro version, on the other hand, draws its power from a new Snapdragon 720G processor. As for the cameras, both the Realme devices feature a quad rear camera setup. The standard version includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and one macro and depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera. The Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, also sports a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor. The quad rear camera setup on this phone includes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It offers support for 20x hybrid zoom as well. The smartphones also come with improved Nightscape 3.0 mode, a tripod mode, as per the company.

Both the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 4,300mAh battery. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on both the Realme devices. Both the handsets ship with Realme UI based on Android 10. Connectivity options include GPS, USB Type-C, Bluetooth and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer.