Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Realme 6 series will be a huge departure in the segment and is expected to be a bit more expensive.

  Published: March 5, 2020 6:54 AM IST
Realme is set to unleash a bunch of new devices in India. At an event today, the company is expected to unveil the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and a fitness tracker named Realme Band. The launch event today will mark a big transformation for the company. For starters, Realme won’t have an on-ground launch event. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in the national capital, Realme is hosting an online-only event. It has also confirmed that Realme 6 series will be more expensive than its predecessor.

Realme has been associated with the ideology of offering great hardware at an attractive price. With Realme 6 series, we will see the company break away from that tradition. After seeing drop in its market share and shipments during the fourth quarter, Realme needs these devices to succeed in India. Can these devices revive the fortunes for the young hardware? Here is what we know so far and how to watch the live stream.

Realme 6 launch: How to watch the live stream

Ahead of the launch today, Realme had sold tickets for its event today. After it cancelled the event, the company offered a refund to those who pre-booked tickets. It is also expected to offer Realme Band to these fans as an appreciation. Whether you are from the media or Realme fan, the only option to witness today’s event is online. The former sub-brand of Oppo will stream the event live on YouTube and on its social media channels. You can also watch the event via the link embedded below.

Realme 6 launch: What to expect

We already know that there will be three new products joining Realme’s lineup in India today. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will be available via Flipkart while Realme Band will go on sale via Amazon India. Both the retail platforms have revealed key features of these two devices. If you are a Bollywood fan then we might even see Salman Khan introduce these new smartphones at the event. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are promising to be a giant leap over its predecessors.

Both devices will feature an in-display selfie cameras. The Realme 6 will feature a single camera while the Pro seems to have a pill-shaped selfie camera mechanism. They are also being teased with a 90Hz display. Another major change is expected to come in the form of a switch to 64-megapixel main camera. There will be a quad rear camera setup with dedicated telephoto lens. Like the Realme X50 Pro 5G, these devices will support 20x hybrid zoom.

Realme Band sale in India on March 5 at 2PM via Realme.com: Check confirmed features

Realme 6 series will also support 30W fast charging, which should be faster than 18W or 20W charging. Realme 6 is the new Pro, the company said in a tweet. This suggests that the new models will be more expensive than their predecessors. We still don’t know much about the processor or the storage option. With Xiaomi set to launch the Redmi Note 9 series next week, Realme has a tough challenge ahead.

Realme Band, on the other hand, will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The listing for the wearable confirmed that it will come in three colors: black, green and yellow. This is the same device which was spotted on the wrist of Realme CEO Madhav Sheth a few weeks back. The wearable is part of Realme’s ambition to become an ecosystem brand in India. Realme Band will sport a large color display, real-time heart rate monitoring, and support for nine different sport modes including cricket. It also supports sleep tracking and pairs to smartphones via an app. Other features teased include USB charging, IP68 water and dust resistance.

