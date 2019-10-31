comscore Realme 6 leak: Alleged retail box leaked ahead of official launch
Realme 6 retail box leaked; hints at 5 cameras at the back

Realme 6 series will succeed the Realme 5 series in India. The company is also gearing up to launch the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India on November 20.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 9:33 AM IST
Realme XT Review (9)

Realme seems quite far ahead in developing its next-generation flagship series. As per the naming scheme, the next in line will be the Realme 6 series. It will essentially succeed the Realme 5 series currently available in the market. While there’s no word yet on the company’s launch plans, the first set of Realme 6 leaks have surfaced online.

The Realme 6 leak is basically an alleged retail box leaked online courtesy of Slashleaks. The image simply shows the upper portion of the box that displays the upcoming smartphone’s name in big characters. Interestingly, the box also hints at two possible key features of the device.

Image Credit: Slashleaks

These include a penta-lens camera setup at the back, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset under the hood. If true, this will be the first device in Realme’s portfolio to boast five cameras at the back. Additionally, there are also likely to be other devices in the series, including a top-of-the-line Realme 6 Pro variant.

As mentioned, there’s no word on when Realme plans to launch unveil its next flagship series. In the meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India. The launch is scheduled for November 20.

Realme X2 Pro expected prices in India, features, specifications

After launch, the flagship-grade Realme X2 Pro is likely to become the most expensive Realme device in India. In China, its prices start from CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000) and go up to CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,000).

Some of its key features include 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, and a 4,000mAh battery with 50W VOOC fast charging support. For photography, the device boasts a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 9:33 AM IST

