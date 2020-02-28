comscore Realme 6 series India price leaked; could be available for around Rs 9,999
Realme 6 series India price leaked; could be available for around Rs 9,999

The Realme 6 series, which will launch with 90Hz display and 30W charger, will come with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India, as per a report.

  Published: February 28, 2020 4:17 PM IST
The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro price in India has been leaked online. The Realme 6 series, which will launch with 90Hz display and 30W charger, will come with a starting price of Rs 9,999 in India, as per a report. Both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones will be launched in India on March 5. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme devices.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 price in India (leaked)

The Realme 6 Pro price in India will reportedly start from Rs 13,999, Theunbiasedblog said. This price could be for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As mentioned above, the Realme 6 could come with a price label of Rs 9,999. Its predecessor Realme 5 was also launched for Rs 9,999 in India, and it is currently available for as low as Rs 8,999. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is currently available for Rs 11,999 in the country.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 specifications (leaked)

The Realme India website has listed that the phones will pack a 64-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup alongside a 90Hz display with a hole-punch design and support for 30W Flash Charge technology. Realme has also teased the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro’s front panel. As per teasers, the Realme 6 will carry one punch-hole camera, while the 6 Pro will have a dual-camera setup.

While there is no other specification for the rest of the camera lenses, Realme has noted that there will be an ultra-wide angle shooter assisted by a telephoto and a dedicated macro lens. Realme has already used a 64-megapixel sensor in its previous smartphones, but for the Realme 6 series, it is not clear whether the company will go for th Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor or Sony IMX686. The new Realme handsets will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box, as per GeekBench listing.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2020 4:17 PM IST

