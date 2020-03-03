Smartphone maker Realme has just announced that it is making some changes to its Realme 6 series launch event. As part of the announcement, the company is canceling the launch event for the public and media. Instead of an on-ground event, fans can catch the live-stream of the event on the day. Realme will still give a live speech in the stadium to share details about the Realme 6 series. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth shared this information on his Twitter handle. The company clarified that it is canning the event due to concerns around Coronavirus. This cancellation comes around the same time as other technology giants cancel their events.

Realme 6 series launch event canceled; details

Madhav Sheth also posted another tweet sharing some more information about the launch event. As per the tweet, Realme will provide a full refund for the launch event tickets. In addition, the company will also send a Realme Band to everyone who booked the tickets as a “special gesture”. Sheth also added that the company will reach out to its fans through email with more details. Beyond this, the launch event will go on at the planned time. For some context, Realme will kick-start the live stream at 12:30 PM on March 5, 2020. The company is expected to launch multiple devices at the launch event.

This move comes just hours after rival smartphone company Xiaomi canceled the on-ground launch of its Redmi Note 9. As previously noted, the company went ahead to cancel anything and everything planned for the entire month of March. If the situation does not improve, these companies may need to cancel more launch events.

These cancellations are likely to push more companies to chancel their events. The gradually increasing number of Coronavirus cases is not likely to improve the situation. To recap, Realme is expected to launch multiple Realme 6 devices along with its first fitness and activity tracker, the Realme Band.