Realme 6 series smartphones to be both online and offline

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme is all set to launch its Realme 6 smartphone series soon. And now according to reports the company will launch the new series in both online and offline segments for the first time. Realme 6 will be a Pro device while Realme 6 Pro will even be a premium all-rounder in mid-range segment. According to IANS, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000.

The devices are set to be launched in India on March 5. The company has confirmed that there will be sufficient stock despite coronavirus concerns and users will be able to buy the devices both online and at retail stores with preferred partners as early as possible. Both the devices will sport 64MP quad camera setup at the rear. The models will have 90Hz display technology with punch hole display and 30W charging. The devices will have more flagship features and powerful camera. The company will also launch a fitness band on March 5 that will go on sale right after the launch. Realme has also started a Royal Club which is the privileged club allowing more benefits for the users.

The Realme 6 Pro price in India will reportedly start from Rs 13,999, Theunbiasedblog said. This price could be for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As mentioned above, the Realme 6 could come with a price label of Rs 9,999. Its predecessor Realme 5 was also launched for Rs 9,999 in India, and it is currently available for as low as Rs 8,999. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, is currently available for Rs 11,999 in the country.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 specifications (leaked)

The Realme India website has listed that the phones will pack a 64-megapixel AI quad rear camera setup alongside a 90Hz display with a hole-punch design and support for 30W Flash Charge technology. Realme has also teased the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro’s front panel. As per teasers, the upcoming phones will feature one punch-hole camera, while the 6 Pro will have a dual-camera setup.

While there is no other specification for the rest of the camera lenses, Realme has noted that there will be an ultra-wide angle shooter assisted by a telephoto and a dedicated macro lens. Realme has already used a 64-megapixel sensor in its previous smartphones, but for the nre Realme series, it is not clear whether the company will go for th Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor or Sony IMX686. The new Realme handsets will ship with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box, as per GeekBench listing.