  Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment, company confirms
Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment, company confirms

Realme is set to bring 64-megapixel camera sensor to more affordable price segment with the Realme 6 series.

  Published: February 26, 2020 10:04 AM IST
Realme 6 launch teaser

Realme is set to launch the successor to Realme 5 series in India. The Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro are set to launch sooner than later. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, teased the launch of the two upcoming devices on Twitter. Sheth revealed that Realme has sold over 9 million units of its number series and Pro series in the country. He also added that the series remains the most loved in the Realme family of devices.

Realme 6 series to launch soon in India

The tweet further adds to the message that the company is ready to launch the next version of smartphones in the country. In a separate tweet, Sheth also shared a camera sample from the upcoming Realme 6 smartphone. The photo shared on Twitter shows Sheth posing next to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The watermark on the image confirmed that the Realme 6 will feature a 64-megapixel main camera. It also confirms that the smartphone will come with a total of four cameras on its back.

It is now clear that Realme will bring 64-megapixel to its budget smartphone segment as well. To further confirm that Realme 6 series is coming to India, the company also shared a launch teaser of the device. It shows that the series is coming soon but did not reveal the launch date or key specifications. A listing on the FCC showed that Realme is also working on Realme 6i. The smartphone will be the most affordable device in the lineup.

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions: 5G-ready phone hits India

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions: 5G-ready phone hits India

This device will also sport a quad camera setup on the back. It is also expected to feature a 48-megapixel and 5,000mAh battery. There will also be dated microUSB port suggesting its budget price. With the Realme 6 series, we could also see updates to hardware including the processor and battery capacity. The device will mark an important moment for Realme, which recently saw decline in shipments. The company is up against Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo and it needs a strong product to win in this market.

  Published Date: February 26, 2020 10:04 AM IST

