Realme 6 set to go on its first sale today

Smartphone maker Realme is all set for the first sale of its latest mid-range device, the Realme 6. As noted at the time of launch, interested buyers can try to buy the Realme 6 smartphone today during the sale. The company highlighted the important information about the sale including the platforms and timing. Taking a closer look, the Realme 6 will be available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and select offline partners across India. The sale will start at 12:00PM IST and go on till the stocks last. It is likely that all offline and online platforms are likely to run out of stocks of Realme 6.

Realme 6 first sale in India; details

It is worth noting that the company is also offering a launch offer discount for early buyers. As part of the offer, buyers can save flat Rs. 750 with ICICI Bank credit cards. The company also clarified that this offer is only available on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in three different RAM and storage combinations and two color variants. These combinations include 4GB RAM with a 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB. Top of the line combination includes 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Realme has priced the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 12,999, the 6GB RAM variant at 14,99 and the 8GB variant at Rs 15,999.

Watch: Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

All these variants are available in Comet White and Comet Blue color options. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T SoC along with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Realme 6 also features a 6.5-inch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate with a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Features Realme 6 Price 12999 Chipset 2.05GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor OS Android 10 (Q) Display Super AMOLED, Punch-hole display-6.4 inches (16.26 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels-164.4 mmx 75.6 mm-The screen has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 270 ppi pixel density. Internal Memory 64GB Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4200 mAh