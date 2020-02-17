Realme 6 spotted on Flipkart affiliate database, launch expected soon

The leaks around Realme 6 have been around for a while, and now the alleged smartphone listing has appeared on Flipkart affiliate database as well. Recently, the alleged Realme 6 Pro was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website. The IMDA certification listing revealed the phone’s marketing name and the model number RMX2061. Previously, the same model number was also spotted on the BIS database in India alongside the alleged Realme 6 with model number RMX2040.

The latest leaked Flipkart affiliate database screenshot is from a Twitter user. But it only notes the name Realme 6 and nothing else. Realme has always launched its latest devices on Flipkart and this affiliate listing appears to be a step forward in the direction of India launch, and it can now be expected in the coming weeks.

Similar to the Realme 5 lineup, the company is expected to launch multiple variants of the Realme 6 series in the coming weeks. As per a previous report, the four Realme smartphones with model number RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040, and RMX2061 have bagged BIS certification already. These are likely to be the upcoming series of smartphones that may reportedly come with marketing names as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and possibly a Realme 6i.

Alright. The Realme 6 is now listed on my Flipkart Affiliate account. I’ve never made any money from affiliates, but this is turning out to be a hub for leaks. 😀#Realme #Realme6 pic.twitter.com/QYbINL4Plc — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 15, 2020

Recently a report around Realme 6 variants surfaced online with possible specifications. As per the report, it appeared that the smartphone may sport MediaTek Helio G90 SoC along with Android 10. The smartphone is noted to feature dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity at launch.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

According to the other previous reports, the device will likely come with a hold-punch design on the front. In addition, the device will also feature dual-SIM support like most budget devices. Realme India has not shared any details about the device at the time of writing.