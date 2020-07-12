Realme 6 to get a new variant in India very soon

Realme is reportedly going to launch a new variant of the Realme 6 smartphone in India. The brand is looking to add more devices to its popular lineup in the country. According to report via reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, the brand will be launching the 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone. As per the tipster, it could launch in the coming weeks. Also Read - Realme 3i Android 10-based kernel source code released on GitHub

Realme 6 is currently available with 4GB + 64GB storage, 6GB/8GB + 128GB storage. We expect the 6GB RAM + 64GB model to be priced under Rs 16,000. Also Read - Realme 6i India launch set for July 14: Specifications, expected price, availability

Realme has launched a slew of devices in the country after the lockdown was lifted. It has come out with the Narzo series and the X50 series finally became available. But it is not going to stop with that. The brand is slated to host another launch event in the coming days to launch the Realme 6i. On July 14, the company is also all set to launch the Realme C11 phone, which will be available via Flipkart. Also Read - Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked: Check specifications and new prices

Realme 6i features, specifications

The phone gets octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and paired with Mali G52 GPU. The new chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone comes in two models, including 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the upcoming phone will offer a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one sensor for portrait shots, and a macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device sports a 5,000mAh battery. It offers supports 18W fast charging tech. The phone is likely to cost around Rs 12,000 in the market.

