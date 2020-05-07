comscore Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes
News

Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes

News

After downloading the update, the Realme 6 users will witness an Ultra Steady feature. Realme has also added a new VOOC charging animation.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 1:05 PM IST
Realme-6-review-bgr-1

The latest Realme 6 software update brings a few optimizations, additions, and fixes. It brings the Android security patch for the month of April. It bumps up the software version to RMX2001_11.B.27. After downloading the update, the Realme 6 users will witness an Ultra Steady feature. Realme has also added a new VOOC charging animation. The update also optimizes the front camera resolution in some scenarios.

Realme has optimized the video call resolution too. The issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios is now fixed. The company is rolling out the latest Realme 6 update to a limited number of users. It is expected to begin a broader rollout in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

If you can’t wait for the software update, you can download it via the company’s official website. To recall, the Realme 6 smartphone was launched in India in March this year. The Realme 6 is currently available for Rs 13,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which one will also find on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro handset.

The Realme 6 comes with a whopping 6.5-inch display, similar to the Realme 5 smartphone. It offers support for 90Hz display, and even ships with a 30W charger. The company claims that it will only take 60 minutes to fully charge the Realme 6. As for the cameras, both the Realme device feature a quad rear camera setup. The standard version includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and one macro and depth sensor. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10.

Features Realme 6
Price 13999
Chipset Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor
OS Android 10 (Q)
Display 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display-16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen-2400×1080 FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6)
Rear Camera 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4300mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 7, 2020 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Gaming

Xbox Series X gameplay trailers show Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other games

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

Gaming

Prince of Persia Redemption gameplay video from 2012 surfaces

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Telecom

Vodafone Idea customers can now recharge at Kirana and Medical stores

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with 5000mAh Battery
Best Phone with 6GB RAM

Top Products

Best Phone with 6GB RAM
Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes

News

Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes
Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs

News

Realme Narzo 10 India launch on May 11: Live stream details, expected price, specs
Best Mobile Phone Under 8000 in India

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 8000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ने ZenFone Max Pro M1 स्मार्टफोन के लिए दूसरा Android 10 बीटा अपडेट रिलीज किया

PUBG MOBILE 0.18.0 अपडेट Mad Miramar के साथ हुआ लाइव

LG ने लॉन्च किया धांसू स्मार्टफोन LG Velvet, जानिए क्या है कीमत

सैमसंग के इस स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है 150 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
News
OnePlus 7T Pro gets permanent price cut of Rs 6,000 in India: Check new price
OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone

News

OnePlus 65W charger certified; could launch with next flagship phone
Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs

News

Vivo Y30 With 5000mAh battery, quad-camera launched: Price, specs
Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning

News

Facebook server side change took down popular iOS apps this morning
Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 rumored to sport a 150MP main camera