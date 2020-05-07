Realme 6 update brings few optimizations, additions, and fixes

The latest Realme 6 software update brings a few optimizations, additions, and fixes. It brings the Android security patch for the month of April. It bumps up the software version to RMX2001_11.B.27. After downloading the update, the Realme 6 users will witness an Ultra Steady feature. Realme has also added a new VOOC charging animation. The update also optimizes the front camera resolution in some scenarios.

Realme has optimized the video call resolution too. The issue that the game space is not effective in some scenarios is now fixed. The company is rolling out the latest Realme 6 update to a limited number of users. It is expected to begin a broader rollout in a few days if no major bugs are found.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

If you can’t wait for the software update, you can download it via the company’s official website. To recall, the Realme 6 smartphone was launched in India in March this year. The Realme 6 is currently available for Rs 13,999 in India, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, which one will also find on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro handset.

The Realme 6 comes with a whopping 6.5-inch display, similar to the Realme 5 smartphone. It offers support for 90Hz display, and even ships with a 30W charger. The company claims that it will only take 60 minutes to fully charge the Realme 6. As for the cameras, both the Realme device feature a quad rear camera setup. The standard version includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and one macro and depth sensor. It ships with Realme UI based on Android 10.