Realme 6 Vs Realme 6 Pro: What is different?

Realme today launched the 6 series along with the Realme Band. In quite literally a ‘series’ of firsts, the brand upgraded the budget series to the highly competitive mid-range segment. Both the Realme 6 and 6 Pro feature powerful mid-range specifications along with some flagship-level additions.

These include a 90Hz refresh rate screen, 30W fast charging, a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and more. With the features and specifications in play here, the gap between the 6 and 6 Pro has decreased in contrast to the Realme 5 series. However, despite the similar approach, both devices are also very different. Here are the changes between the two phones.

Realme 6 vs 6 Pro: Design, Build

The 6 and 6 Pro look pretty similar from afar. The main difference in the design of the two phones is the punch-hole on the screen. The Realme 6 uses a single front camera in a punch-hole setup. Meanwhile, the 6 Pro features a pill-shaped notch with dual-front facing cameras.

Besides this, the Realme 6 Pro features a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen than the 6.5-inch one on the 6. The placements of the button use the same pattern but are placed slightly differently.

Processor and RAM

The main changes between the two phones come in the form of internal specifications. The Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. Meanwhile, the 6 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Realme 6 has three variants of 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The 6 Pro also has three variants. These are 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Camera

Bothe the Realme 6 and Realme 6 pro feature a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel main sensor along with other lenses. On the Realme 6 Pro, this includes a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the Realme 6, there is an 8 -megapixel main lens, and two 2-megapixel lenses. One of these is a depth sensor while the other is a dedicated monochrome lens.

The Realme 6 Pro also has a second front-facing ultrawide lens. This allows the phone to take wider selfies compared to the Realme 6. Besides these the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 feature similar specifications. This includes a 4,300mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and a 90Hz refresh rate.