Realme India has just launched a new variant of its budget smartphone, the Realme 6. This new variant comes just four months after the company launched the smartphone launched in the Indian market. For some context, the company launched the smartphone with three different RAM and storage combinations. These combinations included the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant featured 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and the third one came with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The announcement about the new variant came just hours after the company launched its latest budget smartphone, the Realme C11. Let’s check out the details around the latest variant of the Realme 6 smartphone here. Also Read - Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,999

Realme 6 new variant launched; details

According to the information available, the new variant of the smartphone will feature 6GB RAM along with 64GB internal storage. The company has priced this variant at Rs 15,999 likely to offer more options to smartphone buyers. Taking a look at the other variants, the 4GB RAM version is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage amounts to Rs 16,999 and 8GB RAM variant comes at Rs 17,999. Realme also noted that the new smartphone will go on sale starting from 17 July 2020 at 12 midnight. Similar to other variants the new RAM and storage combination will also come in “Comet Blue”, and “Comet White” color options. Also Read - Realme teases 5G phone with support for 125W fast charging

Taking a look at other specifications, we get a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The display also features a 90Hz refresh rate along with a punch-hole design on the top left corner. Beyond this, we also get a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Also Read - Realme 6 to get a new variant in India very soon

Features Realme 6 Price 14999 Chipset Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor OS Android 10 (Q) Display 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display-16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen-2400×1080 FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB +64GB RAM Rear Camera 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens Front Camera 16MP Battery 4300mAh

