comscore Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification; launch might be imminent
News

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification; launch might be imminent

News

The company will likely launch the Realme 6i device in the Indian market as well.

  • Published: January 18, 2020 10:54 AM IST
Realme 5i hands on 1

A new Realme-branded smartphone has just been certified by SIRIM and IMDA, the national certification agency in Malaysia and Singapore, respectively. This likely means that the company is planning to launch the device in the coming weeks.

Related Stories


Realme 6i certification detailed

According to the certification listing, the device comes with an RMX2040 model number. Considering that the device is known as Realme 6i, it is likely the successor of the Realme 5i device. To recall, the alleged Realme 6i smartphone has previously been spotted at BIS certification in India.

The certification confirmation of the Realme 6i was initially spotted by 91Mobiles. According to the report, the listing does not reveal much about the specifications of the device. However, considering the name of the device, it is likely that the smartphone will target the entry-level price segment.

The company has not issued any official statement about the launch of the device, although the recent certification indicates that Realme is all set to launch the device in some South Asian markets. Considering that it is an entry-level smartphone, the company will likely launch the Realme 6i device in the Indian market as well.

Realme 5i features, specifications

The upcoming Realme 6i smartphone is the successor of the Realme 5i device, which made its debut earlier this month in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution and a display notch.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset is available in two color options to choose from including, Blue and Green.

The smartphone also sports a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensor camera. The front comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Realme 5i include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 18, 2020 10:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals
Deals
Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals
Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

News

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

News

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

News

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

News

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification
Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update

News

Four Realme phones get January security patch with latest update
Realme 5i available on open sale in India

News

Realme 5i available on open sale in India
Oppo F15 launch, Realme UI release, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Oppo F15 launch, Realme UI release, and more: Daily News Wrap
Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

News

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2

हिंदी समाचार

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ आज से अमेजन पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020: Thomson LED TV को 4,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio के देश की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी बनने समेत आज की ट्रेंडिंग टेक न्यूज

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

Mi MIX Alpha First Look : शाओमी ने भारत में शोकेश किया शानदार डिजाइन वाला Mi MIX Alpha फोन

News

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification
News
Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification
Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

News

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras
Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

News

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks
Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup
Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

News

Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report