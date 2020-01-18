Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

A new Realme-branded smartphone has just been certified by SIRIM and IMDA, the national certification agency in Malaysia and Singapore, respectively. This likely means that the company is planning to launch the device in the coming weeks.

Realme 6i certification detailed

According to the certification listing, the device comes with an RMX2040 model number. Considering that the device is known as Realme 6i, it is likely the successor of the Realme 5i device. To recall, the alleged Realme 6i smartphone has previously been spotted at BIS certification in India.

The certification confirmation of the Realme 6i was initially spotted by 91Mobiles. According to the report, the listing does not reveal much about the specifications of the device. However, considering the name of the device, it is likely that the smartphone will target the entry-level price segment.

The company has not issued any official statement about the launch of the device, although the recent certification indicates that Realme is all set to launch the device in some South Asian markets. Considering that it is an entry-level smartphone, the company will likely launch the Realme 6i device in the Indian market as well.

Realme 5i features, specifications

The upcoming Realme 6i smartphone is the successor of the Realme 5i device, which made its debut earlier this month in India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1600 pixels) resolution and a display notch.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner along with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The handset is available in two color options to choose from including, Blue and Green.

The smartphone also sports a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensor camera. The front comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options for the Realme 5i include Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.