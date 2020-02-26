Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Realme 6 series, the update to Realme 5 series, will launch in India on March 5. Realme first confirmed these new devices are coming soon to India via an official tweet yesterday. The company also tweeted an official image shot on Realme 6 as part of the teaser. While the company is teasing the launch of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, the third device is not far away. Realme 6i, the successor to Realme 5i, is already in the works. To recall, Realme 5i was launched only on January 6. But its successor has already been sent to FCC for certification. So, there is a possibility that the smartphone will get updated sooner than later.

The FCC listing has leaked details and photos of the new smartphone. The smartphone comes with model number RMX2040 and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It will also support 18W fast charging, if the photos of the charger are anything to go by. Realme 5i also packs a 5,000mAh battery but it charges at 10W as opposed to 18W. The upgrades listed do not show switch to USB Type-C port just yet. The Realme 6i will launch with a microUSB port and will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The photos accompanied in the FCC listing does not give away a lot of information. The main module is expected to be a 48-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to feature a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. We, however, don’t know about the configuration of the other two cameras. The selfie camera is expected to be housed in a teardrop notch. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a punch hole camera cutout.

The Realme 6i is tipped to run ColorOS 7, but it could well be Realme UI based on Android 10. There is no mention of the processor being used in the FCC listing. The phone is listed with 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch or larger display. In terms of connectivity, Realme 6i will support dual-SIM and offer LTE support on both the slots. The Realme 6i has also been certified by wireless authorities in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Russia.