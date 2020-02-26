comscore Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i will debut as the successor to Realme 5i and it is expected to bring updates to the camera module. It is also expected to gain support for 18W fast charging.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 1:17 PM IST
realme 6i

Realme 6 series, the update to Realme 5 series, will launch in India on March 5. Realme first confirmed these new devices are coming soon to India via an official tweet yesterday. The company also tweeted an official image shot on Realme 6 as part of the teaser. While the company is teasing the launch of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, the third device is not far away. Realme 6i, the successor to Realme 5i, is already in the works. To recall, Realme 5i was launched only on January 6. But its successor has already been sent to FCC for certification. So, there is a possibility that the smartphone will get updated sooner than later.

Related Stories


The FCC listing has leaked details and photos of the new smartphone. The smartphone comes with model number RMX2040 and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. It will also support 18W fast charging, if the photos of the charger are anything to go by. Realme 5i also packs a 5,000mAh battery but it charges at 10W as opposed to 18W. The upgrades listed do not show switch to USB Type-C port just yet. The Realme 6i will launch with a microUSB port and will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The photos accompanied in the FCC listing does not give away a lot of information. The main module is expected to be a 48-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to feature a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. We, however, don’t know about the configuration of the other two cameras. The selfie camera is expected to be housed in a teardrop notch. Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a punch hole camera cutout.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5: 64-megapixel camera, punch hole display and more expected

Also Read

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5: 64-megapixel camera, punch hole display and more expected

The Realme 6i is tipped to run ColorOS 7, but it could well be Realme UI based on Android 10. There is no mention of the processor being used in the FCC listing. The phone is listed with 164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams. It is likely to feature a 6.5-inch or larger display. In terms of connectivity, Realme 6i will support dual-SIM and offer LTE support on both the slots. The Realme 6i has also been certified by wireless authorities in India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Russia.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 1:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
News
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Airtel new international plans; Check price and details

Telecom

Airtel new international plans; Check price and details

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Review

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5
Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment

News

Realme 6 series to bring 64-megapixel camera to budget segment
Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display

News

Redmi K30 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in March; Xiaomi teases notch-less display
iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

News

iQOO 3 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Sale में सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आईफोन, पहली बार इस मॉडल पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus, Apple और Samsung के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Realme 6 सीरीज लेकर आ रहे हैं सलमान खान, मिलेंगे दमदार और 'दबंग' फीचर

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन एंड्रॉइड-11 ओएस में होगा अपडेट

LG Q51 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

News

Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
News
Apple, Johnson & Johnson launch a clinical study on iPhone
LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched

News

LG Q51 with triple-camera, Helio P22 SoC launched
Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent
Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS

News

Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch launched with Wear OS
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5

News

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5