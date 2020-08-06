Realme 6i goes on sale today at 12PM on Flipkart and Realme.com

The newly launched Realme 6i is going on sale today again at 12PM. The smartphone is going on sale on Flipkart as well as Realme‘s own website. This is the second time the smartphone will be going on sale since launch. It features four cameras on the back and a punch-hole selfie camera. In terms of the internals it features an octa-core processor from MediaTek. Also Read - Realme 6i Review: An affordable, performance-oriented mid-range device done right

Realme 6i: Price and offers

The Realme 6i price in India is set at Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 64GB model, which will cost Rs 14,999. Both of these variants are available in two colors, which are Eclipse Black and Lunar White. On the Realme website, the smartphone comes with a SuperCash offer worth Rs 500 from MobiKwik along with an exchange offer. On Flipkart there are 10 percent discount offers from CITI and ICICI banks while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card is offering a 5 percent discount. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Realme 6i: Check price, features and specifications

Specifications

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch LCD display panel. The screen supports 90Hz refresh rate like the Realme 6 and will also have an auto switch functionality that will let the phone automatically toggle between the default 60Hz and higher 90Hz as and when required. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. Also Read - Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications

Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a gaming-oriented processor, which we also saw on phones like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a dedicated memory card slot which can take up to 256GB storage. The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging, although to keep the starting costs low, Realme will be shipping only a 20W charger with the package.

