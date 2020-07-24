The Realme 6i India launch will take place today, and it will begin at 12:30PM. Interested users can watch the live stream on the company’s social media channels, including YouTube. The upcoming Realme phone will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6s as the Flipkart listing shows specifications similar to this phone. The Realme 6i is confirmed to offer MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 30W fast charging, quad rear cameras, and more. Also Read - Realme V5 series teased online with 48MP quad-camera, L-shaped module

Realme 6i: Price (expected)

As this is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme 6s smartphone, the price is rumored to be closer to the device. The Realme 6s was launched in Europe for EUR 199, which is roughly Rs 17,200 for 4GB + 64GB model. The Realme 6i is expected to launch in India under Rs 15,000 price segment. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options. Also Read - Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements, and more

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Realme 6i features, specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will launch with a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as per Flipkart. The listing also reveals that the handset will offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent and 20:9 display aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone could come in 4GB + 64GB option. Also Read - Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Price, full specifications

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the upcoming Realme phone will offer a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 6i will launch with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W Flash Charge, as per Flipkart. The phone weighs about 195 grams. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.