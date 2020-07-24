comscore Realme 6i India launch today: Livestream link, specs, expected price
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specifications, expected price, and more
News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specifications, expected price, and more

News

The Realme 6i will launch in India today with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 30W fast charging, quad rear cameras, and more.

  • Published: July 24, 2020 9:56 AM IST
Realme 6i

The Realme 6i India launch will take place today, and it will begin at 12:30PM. Interested users can watch the live stream on the company’s social media channels, including YouTube. The upcoming Realme phone will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6s as the Flipkart listing shows specifications similar to this phone. The Realme 6i is confirmed to offer MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 30W fast charging, quad rear cameras, and more. Also Read - Realme V5 series teased online with 48MP quad-camera, L-shaped module

Realme 6i: Price (expected)

As this is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme 6s smartphone, the price is rumored to be closer to the device. The Realme 6s was launched in Europe for EUR 199, which is roughly Rs 17,200 for 4GB + 64GB model. The Realme 6i is expected to launch in India under Rs 15,000 price segment. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options. Also Read - Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements, and more

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Realme 6i features, specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will launch with a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as per Flipkart. The listing also reveals that the handset will offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent and 20:9 display aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone could come in 4GB + 64GB option. Also Read - Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Price, full specifications

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the upcoming Realme phone will offer a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one 2-megapixel sensor for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 6i will launch with a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W Flash Charge, as per Flipkart. The phone weighs about 195 grams. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 24, 2020 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

How To

How to turn on dark mode on Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs
Vivo TWS Neo Review

Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review
Realme teases launch of new smartphone series: Check details

News

Realme teases launch of new smartphone series: Check details
Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile for Gaming in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां और ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग,

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज, 5000mAh बैटरी और 4 कैमरों के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर होगा उपलब्ध

Dil Bechara इतने बजे होगी Disney+ Hotstar पर रिलीज, फ्री में देख सकेंगे सभी

Prime Day 2020 सेल में iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Galaxy M31समेत कई फोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर

Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन 31 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, 10 हजार रुपये से कम हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability
Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC goes on sale today
Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs

News

Realme 6i India launch today: Live stream link, specs
Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India

News

Vivo X50, X50 Pro and TWS Neo earbuds are now available in India
MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced

News

MediaTek Dimensity 720 affordable 5G chipset announced
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

new arrivals in india

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers