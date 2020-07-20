The Realme 6i India launch is officially confirmed to take place on July 24. Realme has sent out media invites and is claiming that the phone will offer a “more powerful performance and pro display.” The company recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone, and it is now all set to add one more member to its family. The Realme 6i India launch will begin at 12:30PM and the digital event will be live-streamed via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart as it was previously spotted on this platform. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM: Check price, specifications

Realme 6i: Price (expected)

The Realme 6i is already available in Myanmar and its price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. The India price of the Realme 6i is expected to be lesser than this. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today, price is set at Rs 9,999

Realme 6i features, specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The new chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone comes in two models, including 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. Also Read - Realme to debut at IFA 2020, teases big announcement

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the upcoming Realme phone will offer a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one sensor for portrait shots, and a macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device sports a 5,000mAh battery. It offers supports 18W fast charging tech. The phone weighs about 195 grams. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.