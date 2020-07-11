The Realme 6i was recently launched in Myanmar, and the device is all set to make its debut in India. The company hasn’t yet revealed the official launch date, but Flipkart listing revealed the exact launch date of the device. The Realme 6i India launch will take place on July 14 at 1:00PM, as per the listing which is now taken down. Thankfully, tipster Sudhanshu spotted the Flipkart listing before it was taken down and shared screenshots on Twitter. Also Read - Realme Watch to soon get 20 new watch faces with an update

On July 14, the company is also all set to launch the Realme C11 phone, which will be available via Flipkart. As the Realme 6i is already available in Myanmar, we already know the specifications, features, and possible price of the phone. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

Realme 6i: Price

The Realme 6i price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme 6i is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. In India, it will be available via Flipkart. Also Read - Realme tipped to launch 100W+ fast charging tech in July, can charge 1/3 of 4,000mAh battery in 3 mins

Realme 6i features, specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The new chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone comes in two models, including 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the upcoming Realme phone will offer a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one sensor for portrait shots, and a macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device sports a 5,000mAh battery. It offers supports 18W fast charging tech. The phone weighs about 195 grams. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.