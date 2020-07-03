comscore Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s | BGR India
Realme 6i Indian variant could be a rebadged Realme 6s, suggests report

The original Realme 6i was launched in India as the Realme Narzo 10.

  • Updated: July 3, 2020 9:57 AM IST
Realme 6i Leaked poster cover

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is slowly starting to develop a confusing lineup of devices similar to rival brand Xiaomi. We are soon starting to see a lot of Realme devices being launched with a particular name in one country and the name then being switched to another by the time the phone launches elsewhere. Reportedly, this will also be the case with the upcoming Realme 6i. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A goes on sale at 12 pm today; check price, offers and specifications

The Realme 6i is not a single device. The original Realme 6i was launched in India as the Realme Narzo 10. This was likely because the brand did not want to adopt a budget phone into the mid-range ‘6’ series in the country. Now, however, Realme is launching a Realme 6i in the country, and as per a report by OnPhones via GizmoChina, this will actually be a rebadged Realme 6s, that launched in Europe in May 2020. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Watch: Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Realme 6i leaked specifications

An image of a poster for the upcoming Realme phone also surfaced in the blog. The poster in the picture shows a smartphone with a few specifications revealed. This includes a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, and a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The image also depicts that the Realme smartphone will also be available in black and white color variants. Moreover, it will feature a single punch-hole cutout on the top-left of the display. Also Read - Realme Buds Q, backpack first sale today: Price in India, specifications

As per the source, the Realme 6i will be available in only one configuration and that is 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It was also revealed that the smartphone could launch next week in the country.

Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

Realme has quite a few variants to choose from now in its budget to upper-mid-range segments. While the Narzo series represent the upper-budget segment, the Realme 6 series are proper mid-range devices. We expect the new Realme 6i to be positioned below the Realme 6, which after a recent hike now costs Rs 14,000.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 3, 2020 9:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 3, 2020 9:57 AM IST

