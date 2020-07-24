Realme launched the affordable mid-range Realme 6i today. The phone is the third in the Realme 6 series and will feature a similar design and set of specifications to the Realme 6 which launched a few months ago, and has since seen a price hike. The new 6i will fill in the gap in pricing created by the recent hikes and will be the most affordable variant of the brand’s mid-range 6 series. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 review: A good phone, but not a better deal than the Note 9 Pro

Realme 6i specifications

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch LCD display panel. The screen supports 90Hz refresh rate like the Realme 6 and will also have an auto switch functionality that will let the phone automatically toggle between the default 60Hz and higher 90Hz as and when required. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. The rest of the Realme 6i's design closely resembles the Realme 6 including the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a gaming-oriented processor, which we also saw on phones like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 6i will be available in two variants. The first comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the higher end variant features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot which can take up to 256GB storage.

The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging, although to keep the starting costs low, Realme will be shipping only a 20W charger with the package. The brand claims the phone can get a full charge in 55 minutes. It also comes with Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Price and availability

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6/64GB variant. The company will be selling the phone on the Realme website and Flipkart starting July 31, 2020.