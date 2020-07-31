The Realme 6i and Realme Narzo 10A smartphones will be up for sale today via Flipkart. The Realme mobile sale will kick off at 12:00PM today and will also be hosted on Realme.com. The Realme 6i price in India is set at Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 64GB model, which will cost Rs 14,999. The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, comes with a price label of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB configuration. The 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 9,999. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to pack 5,000mAh battery, 7nm 5G processor; Live images leaked

Realme 6i specifications

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch LCD display panel. The screen supports 90Hz refresh rate like the Realme 6 and will also have an auto switch functionality that will let the phone automatically toggle between the default 60Hz and higher 90Hz as and when required. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. Also Read - Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, upcoming devices, and more

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a gaming-oriented processor, which we also saw on phones like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. It comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a dedicated memory card slot which can take up to 256GB storage. The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging, although to keep the starting costs low, Realme will be shipping only a 20W charger with the package. Also Read - Realme V5 confirmed to launch on August 3: Check specifications, features

Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10 and comes with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor Also Read – Realme C15 launched with 6,000mAh battery: Check price, full specifications

It is aided by Mali-G52 graphics processor. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a large 5,000mAh battery.