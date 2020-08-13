comscore Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more
Realme 6i sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specifications and more

The Realme 6i price in India starts from Rs 12,999. It will be sold via Flipkart in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options.

Realme 6i First Impressions 1

The Realme 6i sale in India will take place today, and it will begin at 12:00PM. The upcoming Realme 6i sale will be hosted on Realme.com as well as Flipkart. To recall, the device comes with a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a big display, 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging. The Realme 6i price in India starts from Rs 12,999. It will be sold in Eclipse Black and Lunar White color options. Read on to find out everything about this budget phone. Also Read - Realme C15, Realme C12 listed on Flipkart ahead of India launch: Check new details

Realme 6i price in India, offers

The Realme 6i price in India is set at Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB + 64GB model, which will cost Rs 14,999. As for the offers, you will get a 5 percent unlimited cashback discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Flipkart is also giving Google Nest Mini Charcoal for Rs 1,999. Also Read - Realme C15 and Realme C12 to launch on August 18 in India: Check expected price, specifications

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Specifications, features

The Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch LCD display panel. The screen supports 90Hz refresh rate like the Realme 6 and will also have an auto switch functionality that will let the phone automatically toggle between the default 60Hz and higher 90Hz as and when required. The screen is also protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. The rest of the Realme 6i’s design closely resembles the Realme 6 including the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Check price in India, offers and more

Realme 6i Review: An affordable, performance-oriented mid-range device done right

Also Read

Realme 6i Review: An affordable, performance-oriented mid-range device done right

Under the hood, the device features a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. This is a gaming-oriented processor, which we also saw on phones like the Realme 6 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The 6i will be available in two variants. The first comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the higher end variant features 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also a dedicated memory card slot which can take up to 256GB storage.

The phone also has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 30W charging, although to keep the starting costs low, Realme will be shipping only a 20W charger with the package. The brand claims the phone can get a full charge in 55 minutes. It also comes with Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2020 9:22 AM IST

Best Sellers