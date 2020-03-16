Smartphone maker Realme is preparing the launch of its next smartphone in the Indian market. As per past reports, the company will launch its Realme 6i on March 17, 2020. The company has already shared some information about the upcoming smartphone. Taking a close look, the smartphone will feature MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It will be the first smartphone in the market to feature this SoC. In addition, the device will also feature a USB Type-C port along with Android 10-based OS. Beyond this, we are not aware of the device specifications. However, as per a new report, the company has likely shared more specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s have a closer look at what hardware we can expect from the Realme 6i.

Realme 6i specifications details

According to a report from GSMArena, Realme 6i will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. In addition, the company is also added a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back of the smartphone. Other specifications of the device include a 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support. Inspecting the leaked hardware, the 16-megapixel front camera is a considerable upgrade over the 8-megapixel sensor on the Realme 5i.

Realme also revealed that the display will come with a water-drop notch design for the front camera. This design is a slight departure from the punch-hole design that we saw in the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. The company also shared a design render of the smartphone which confirmed the lack of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely that the smartphone will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This design choice is in line with the device images from a past FCC listing.

The upcoming smartphone comes just days after Realme launched its latest Realme 6 series devices in India. As part of the series, we got the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. As noted in the past, the company is likely to price the smartphone under the Rs 10,000 mark.