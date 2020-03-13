comscore Realme 6i to launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset on March 17
Realme 6i to launch with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset on March 17

As per the company’s Myanmar page on Facebook, the Realme 6i launch event will take place on March 17.

  Published: March 13, 2020 11:04 AM IST
Realme 6i

Realme just recently took the wraps off the Realme 6 series. As expected, the brand will now soon launch the Realme 6i phone. As per the company’s Myanmar page on Facebook, the Realme 6i launch event will take place on March 17. As India is Realme’s one of the key markets, the brand is also expected to unveil the handset in the coming months or weeks.

The Realme 6i will likely be priced in India under the 10,000 smartphone segment. The Chinese company has confirmed that this will be the first phone in the world to offer a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset when it launches in Myanmar on March 17. The third member of the Realme 6 series will also have a USB Type-C port. It will offer support for 18W fast charging tech, as per the teaser shared by Realme itself.

To recall, its siblings the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro were recently launched in India with 30W charger. Besides, the Realme 6i recently made an appearance on FCC website, which revealed that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery. One will find the same battery on the Realme 5 and Realme 5i too. It is said to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too.

For photography sessions, there could be a 48-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the phone. The rest of the camera sensors details are currently under wraps. It could measure 164.4 x 75.4 x 9mm and weigh about 195g. Separately, the OEM is all set to launch its latest Realme 6 series smartphones on March 24 in Europe. The Realme 6 comes with a starting price label of Rs 12,999 in India.

The Realme 6 Pro price in India starts from Rs 16,999. Both the devices pack a 90Hz display, quad rear camera setup, 64-megapixel primary sensor and more. The Realme 6 Pro draws its power from Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 720G chipset, whereas the standard version offers a Mediatek Helio G90T SoC.

  Published Date: March 13, 2020 11:04 AM IST

