Realme 6i with 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC launched

The Realme 6i has been launched in Myanmar, which is a sequel to the Realme 5i phone. The top features of the Realme 6i are a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, quad rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery and more. While Realme is yet to confirm its availability in foreign markets, the company is expected to launch the device in India. The brand is offering its budget phone in two color options, including White Milk and Green Tea.

Realme 6i price and availability

The Realme 6i price starts from MMK 249,900, which is around Rs 13,000 in India. For the same price, the company is offering the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme 6i is priced at MMK 299,900 (approximately Rs 15,600) in Myanmar. The Realme 6i will be up for pre-orders starting March 18, as per the company’s official Facebook page.

Realme 6i features, specifications

The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The new chipset has two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The device ships with Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The latest Realme phone comes in two models, including 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB.

The handset packs a waterdrop notched display design. In terms of photography, the Realme 6i offers a quad-camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, one sensor for portrait shots and a macro lens. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 6i supports a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device sports a 5,000mAh battery. It offers supports 18W fast charging tech. The phone weighs about 195 grams. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.