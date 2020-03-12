comscore Realme 6i with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench | BGR India
Realme 6i with Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

As per the listing, the Realme 6i could launch with a MediaTek G70 chipset. The company could offer the device with a 4GB RAM option.

  Updated: March 12, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Realme 5i hands on 4

Realme recently launched its latest mid-range phones, including Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones in India. Now, the company is soon expected to launch one more budget device. The brand could soon unveil the Realme 6i as the handset has already made an appearance on the FCC listing and the same phone has now also been spotted on Geekbench. It bears model number RMX2040. Alongside the Realme 6i phone, an unknown Realme device with model number RMX2063 is also listed on the website.

As per the listing, the Realme 6i could launch with a MediaTek G70 chipset. The company could offer the device with a 4GB RAM option. It will ship with the latest Android 10 OS, as is the case with other Realme phones. The smartphone has scored 345 points in the single-core test and 1,293 points in multi-core. Besides, the FCC listing claimed that there will be four cameras at the back of the phone, similar to its predecessor Realme 5i.

Apart from the quad rear camera setup, the Realme 6i could also have a whopping 5,000mAH battery. It is expected to offer support for 18W charging speeds. It will likely have a micro USB port and a headphone jack at the bottom. The rear camera setup is said to pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor, as per the listing. While the recently launched Realme 6 series ships with a punch-hole cutout display, the Realme 6i will likely offer a waterdrop-style notched screen.

In India, the Realme 6i will likely be priced under the Rs 10,000 price segment. Its sibling, the Realme 6 smartphone is currently selling for Rs 12,999 in India. The Realme 6 Pro price in India starts from Rs 16,999. For the same price, the brand is also selling the Realme X2 phone. The latest Realme 6 series comes with a 90Hz display, quad rear camera setup as well as 30W charger.

  Published Date: March 12, 2020 11:37 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 12, 2020 11:42 AM IST

